CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in J-K cremated in Bengal home town

The last rites of CRPF jawan Shyamal Kumar, who was killed in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag, were conducted with full state honours at his home town in West Midnapore district on Sunday.PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:19 IST
The last rites of CRPF jawan Shyamal Kumar, who was killed in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag, were conducted with full state honours at his home town in West Midnapore district on Sunday. The 27-year-old was the only child of his parents Badal Kumar De and Shibani. He had joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2015, a family member said.
Kumar was killed as terrorists, belonging to Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS), opened indiscriminate fire on a road opening party of the CRPF in Anantnag's Bijbehara area on Friday, according to officials. An eight-year-old boy was also killed in the attack, they said.
District Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar laid a wreath on Kumar's mortal remains at his native village Singpur on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ghatal MP Deb (Deepak Adhikari) also paid floral tributes to the jawan.
