Three dead, as many injured in car accident in Jammu

While two people, identified as Gurdas Chand, 48, and Raj Kumar, 45, died on the spot, another injured Kuldeep Kumar, 45, succumbed at a hospital, the official said, adding that the condition of one of the three injured people was stated to be "critical".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:40 IST
Three people were killed and as many injured on Sunday in a car accident on the outskirts of the city here, police said. The speeding car was carrying some local labourers for work in the fields when its driver lost control over the vehicle at Gondla village in R S Pura area around 8.15 am, a police official said.

The car rolled over several times after skidding off the road and rammed into some trees, he said, quoting eye-witnesses. While two people, identified as Gurdas Chand, 48, and Raj Kumar, 45, died on the spot, another injured Kuldeep Kumar, 45, succumbed at a hospital, the official said, adding that the condition of one of the three injured people was stated to be "critical".

