COVID-19: ICAI files affidavit in SC over PIL seeking safety of CA students during exams
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court with respect to a PIL seeking more exam centres, stay on 'Opt-Out' scheme and better precautions from COVID for CA students scheduled to appear for May cycle exam between July 29 and August 16.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:47 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court with respect to a PIL seeking more exam centres, stay on 'Opt-Out' scheme and better precautions from COVID for CA students scheduled to appear for May cycle exam between July 29 and August 16. The ICAI had on Friday sought time from the apex court to file an affidavit in the PIL. The hearing for the same has been set for Monday by the SC bench.
The ICAI had given its candidates, who had already submitted an online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle, the option to opt-out from May 2020 examinations and carry forward their candidature to the next examination. The institute has decided to hold the May cycle examination from July 29 to August 16. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICAI
- SC
- COVID
- CA
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Telangana Police rescue 5-year-old made to work as domestic help, abused
Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water
Unbeaten Raptors set NBA 2K League single-game scoring mark
Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth and more
On this day: Amelia Kerr registered highest individual score in women's ODIs