Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra likely to become biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on large scale: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will be inaugurate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra is likely to become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:04 IST
Maharashtra likely to become biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on large scale: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will be inaugurate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra is likely to become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale. "Tomorrow we will be inaugurating a centre for plasma therapy after this it is likely that we will be the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy at this level. Those who got cured shall come forward and donate plasma to fight this pandemic. With plasma therapy nearly 90 per cent patients are getting cured," said Thackeray.

"Day after tomorrow we will be observing National Doctors' Day. They are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. COVID-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together," he added. Further. he said that the process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra.

"Now, we have decided to waive off loans of the remaining farmers," he added. Maharashtra CM thanked people belonging to all religion for staying indoors amid COVID-19 crisis while many festivals have passed.

"Soon we will have Ashadi Wari, I am attending this year's Wari. I will pray to god Vitthal to get us out of this pandemic. I want to thank all Dahi Handi organisers, they have canceled this year's Dahi Handi without even speaking about it to anybody," said CM Thackeray. "I have also requested all Ganpati Utsav organisers that this time, as a part of social duty they shall keep their Ganpati idol height four feet only and make sure social distancing is being followed. During the meeting all the organisers assured to follow the government's directions," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed by crocodile in Odisha

A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odishas Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened when two school students from Jholaguda Operate Colony in Chitrakonda went to the reservoir on Sile...

WB could not be made beneficiary of migrants' job scheme as TMC govt didn't give data: Sitharaman

Criticising the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for allegedly opposing pro-people policies of the Centre, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the state could not be made a beneficiary of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan...

Indore: Govt offices now allowed to operate with full strength

The Indore district administration has allowed the government offices to function with 100 per cent employee strength from Monday, as part of further easing of the coronavirus-induced restrictions. The functioning of the government offices ...

Engineering firms bring back migrant labourers for MMRDA projs

Engineering companies developing infrastructure projects of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA have started bringing back migrant labourers, and nearly 755 labourers are expected to return to the city in July for a metro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020