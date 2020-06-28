Left Menu
Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implement the state government's decision on reopening malls with certain restrictions, whereas the Faridabad authorities will take a final call on the matter in a meeting on Monday.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implement the state government's decision on reopening malls with certain restrictions, whereas the Faridabad authorities will take a final call on the matter in a meeting on Monday. According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary of urban local bodies department, the district administrations have been given permission to reopen malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region.

The Haryana government had earlier allowed malls to reopen from June 7 across the state, barring Gurgaon and Faridabad that accounted for overwhelming proportions of COVID-19 infections and fatalities. According to a health bulletin on Saturday, Gurgaon accounted for 5,070 of the total 13,427 cases in the state, while Faridabad had 3,325. The COVID-19 death toll in Gurgaon was 83 and in Faridabad 71, out of the state's tally of 218. When contacted, Gurgaon District Commissioner Amit Khatri said the administration would implement the state government order on opening of malls.

District Commissioner of Faridabad Yashpal Yadav, however, a final decision on the matter will be taken by the district administration in its meeting on Monday. The state government in its order has listed out various restrictions to ensure social distancing in malls and has categorically said only fifty per cent of the total sitting capacity in restaurants is allowed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health guidelines, cinema halls and children gaming zones in malls will remain shut. Shopping malls were closed in March when the government announced a countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus..

