Malls that have been shut for almost three months owning to coronavirus-induced lockdown are set to re-open from July 1 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, said Haryana government on Sunday. Shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from July 1 following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Centre, said Haryana government.

In an order, Haryana government said, "State government had restricted the opening of shopping malls in the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad due to a large number of COVID-19 infected cases in these districts while in all other Municipalities, their opening was allowed. Now it has been decided to allow the opening of shopping malls in these two districts i.e., Gurugram and Faridabad w.e.f. 01.07.2020 following Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government," Persons above the age of 65 years and below the age of 10 years, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women shall not be allowed to visit shopping malls, said Haryana government in the order.

The Home Ministry had said earlier that hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8 subject to the stipulated norms.However, these facilities cannot resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states. (ANI) Shopping malls to re-open in Gurugram, Faridabad from July 1