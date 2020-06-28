Another Mumbai cop dies of COVID-19

A 55-year-old constable has become the 38th personnel of the Mumbai Police to die of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The deceased was posted at Dharavi police station in central Mumbai.

"The constable was first admitted to Seven Hills hospital on May 15. He was later shifted to Reliance Hospital in Marine Lines where he died on Saturday late night," the official said. The deceased, who hailed from Asangaon in Satara district, was living in the police quarters in suburban Mahim.