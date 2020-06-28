Assam: People buy essentials before lockdown in Guwahati

People gathered at markets to buy essential items in Guwahati, Assam, before complete lockdown is imposed on entire Kamrup Metropolitan from 7 p.m. today, for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases. Even though most of the people were wearing face masks as a safety measure, social distancing was violated by those present at the market.

"It is good that lockdown has been imposed. There is no solution but people shouldn't have come in large numbers and it is not right. Gatherings are not right in view of corona," said Bapti Das, local. "It's our carelessness due to which the disease spread," said Gangul Das, another local.

A complete lockdown would be enforced in Guwahati for the next 14 days beginning Sunday, said the Guwahati Commissioner of Police. "A complete lockdown would be imposed in the city of Guwahati from June 28 (7 pm), for 14 days. The instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, told ANI on Saturday.

As many as 246 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,165, including 4,814 discharged patients, 2,338 active cases and 10 deaths, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)