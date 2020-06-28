PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 72 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13098 5908 169 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 177 54 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7165 4814 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9117 7156 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 429 336 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2602 1937 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 83077 52607 2623 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1128 420 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 30773 22417 1790 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 13521 8806 218 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 903 515 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6966 4225 93 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2339 1724 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 11923 7287 191 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4071 2108 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 963 586 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12965 9971 550 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 159133 84245 7273 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1092 432 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 55 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 415 164 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6614 4743 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 648 252 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5056 3320 128 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 17119 13133 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 87 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 82275 45537 1079 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 13436 4928 243 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1340 1071 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2791 1912 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 22147 14808 660 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 16711 10789 629 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 530354 316384 16250------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 10517 7433 162 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 528859 and the death toll at 16095. The ministry said that 309713 people have so far recovered from the infection.