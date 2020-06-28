Lightning kills minor girl in J-K's Poonch

A 10-year-old girl was killed and three persons were injured when they were struck by lightning in a remote area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The lightning hit a mud-house in Manai village in Behram Gala area around 5.30 pm, resulting in on the spot death of a minor girl and injuries to three other persons, a police official said.

He identified the deceased girl as Ufaq Iman and said her body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities. The injured were evacuated to a hospital, the official said.