Five more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 402 fresh cases

Haryana on Sunday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, while total infections in the state rose to 13,829 with 402 fresh cases, the state health department's daily bulletin said. All the five fatalities were reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, falling in the National Capital Region, which are the three worst-hit districts in terms of the total number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

While Faridabad and Sonipat reported two deaths each, one person died in Gurgaon, it said. COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana on Sunday rose to 223.

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat now have a total of 84, 73 and 18 fatalities, respectively, it said. A total of 5,158, 3,456 and 1,195 cases, respectively, were reported in these three districts, according to the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently stand at 4,689, while 8,917 have been discharged after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Sunday was 64.48 per cent.

Haryana is now conducting 10,000 tests per million. Among the districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad with 131 infections, Gurgaon 88, Sonipat 38, Rohtak 14, Mahendragarh 19, Rewari 27 and Hisar 10.