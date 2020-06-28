Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of COVID-19 containment zones climbs to 421 in Delhi after re-mapping

According to an official, around 2.45 lakh people were screened in the national capital till Saturday night in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19. Officials said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas, following the Centre's directions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:30 IST
No. of COVID-19 containment zones climbs to 421 in Delhi after re-mapping
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 421 after a re-mapping of such areas -- an increase of 141 zones -- in the last two days, with the Southwest district topping the chart. According to an official, around 2.45 lakh people were screened in the national capital till Saturday night in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas, following the Centre's directions. Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the national capital on June 25, an official said. The exercise was launched on June 26.

Another official said Southwest Delhi has reported a rise of 37 containment zones since the re-mapping exercise was launched, taking the number of such areas in the district to 80. According to a list of the COVID-19 containment zones issued by the government, there are 421 such areas in the national capital.

North Delhi district has 59 containment zones, followed by South Delhi (56), Central Delhi (40), Shahdara (38), East Delhi (33) Southeast Delhi(32), Northwest Delhi (28), West Delhi (25), New Delhi (21) and Northeast Delhi (nine). "Till Saturday night, we have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in a house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in the containment zones," an official told PTI.

The process of screening every household in the national capital has to be completed by July 6. According to the 2011 Census, there were over 34.35 lakh households in Delhi, including 33.56 lakh in urban areas and 79,574 in rural areas.

According to the COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones is to be completed by June 30. Under the new rules, the authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones.

At least 1,100 teams comprising two members each have been formed to screen the national capital's population for COVID-19. The teams are armed with a mobile application -- SS Corona -- which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government. Apart from basic details like name, age, address and contact number, the teams are feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual's travel history, whether or not they use the Centre's Aarogya Setu app and if they have symptoms of influenza.

The same mobile application was being used in carrying out the screening in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials had said earlier.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...

Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of...

'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a wave of sensiti...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases reach 20,480; death toll 1,423

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose by 211 to 20,480 on Sunday while fatalities increased by 13 to 1,423, state Health department said. With 181 more people being discharged in the day in Ahmedabad district, the number of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020