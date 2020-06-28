Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees of 102, 108 ambulance threaten to disrupt services in UP from Monday

Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance alleged on Sunday that the company operating the services is duping the Uttar Pradesh government by raising fake bills and threatened to disrupt the services from Monday They demanded a CBI probe into their allegation and claimed that their salaries are also pending Hanuman Pandey, a senior office-bearer of the drivers' association of the ambulance services, said, "On paper there are around 19,200 workers, but in reality, there are hardly 16,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:18 IST
Employees of 102, 108 ambulance threaten to disrupt services in UP from Monday

Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance alleged on Sunday that the company operating the services is duping the Uttar Pradesh government by raising fake bills and threatened to disrupt the services from Monday

They demanded a CBI probe into their allegation and claimed that their salaries are also pending

Hanuman Pandey, a senior office-bearer of the drivers' association of the ambulance services, said, "On paper there are around 19,200 workers, but in reality, there are hardly 16,000. Fake bills are being raised in the name of the remaining 3,000 people. We urge the government to order a CBI probe into it. If our demand is not met, we will bring the ambulance services to a halt across the state from Monday." Pandey also said, "There was an arbitrary salary cut and as many as 1,600 workers were shown the exit door by the company on Saturday." Rebutting Pandey's claims, Sunil Yadav, spokesperson of the GVK-EMRI, the company that runs the ambulance services, said, "There is no case of embezzlement of funds. Some external elements are trying to derail the ambulance service in this difficult hour of COVID-19 crisis. As far as the list of 1,600 employees is concerned, it is a list of those not coming to duty without informing the company or missing from duty for a long time. They have not been shown the exit door." Yadav said such lists are prepared every three-four months. "This is a routine process. Only a few workers' leaders of the ambulance service are trying to raise this issue," he said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on...

Trump retweets, then deletes, video of supporter shouting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting white power at protesters of his administration, drawing an immediate rebuke from the only Black Republican in the Senate.The video on Twitter, ...

Pondy CM urges people to adopt lockdown norms to curb spread of COVID-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday made an appeal to the people of the Union Territory to adhere to norms of lockdown such as wearing of masks and social distancing to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the people of...

'Terminated' Zomato employees burn company T-shirts to protest Chinese investment in firm

A group of employees of food-delivery platform Zomato tore and burnt the company T-shirts to protest against Chinese investment in the firm, which said the protesters were terminated recently and vented their ire by riding a wave of sensiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020