PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:26 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 72 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13098 5908 169 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 177 54 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7165 4814 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9224 7156 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 431 336 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2602 1937 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 83077 52607 2623 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1198 478 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 31397 22808 1809 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 13829 8917 223 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 903 515 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 7093 4316 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2339 1724 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 13190 7507 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4189 2150 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 963 586 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 13186 10084 557 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 164626 86575 7429 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1092 432 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 55 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 415 164 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6614 4743 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 648 252 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5216 3526 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 17721 13320 399 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 87 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 82275 45537 1079 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 14419 5172 247 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1340 1071 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2823 2018 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 22147 14808 660 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 17283 11193 639 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 541040 320887 16478------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 21203 11936 390 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 528859 and the death toll at 16095. The ministry said that 309713 people have so far recovered from the infection.

