Indians demand ban on Chinese apps amid Galwan stand-off

Angry over Chinese aggression at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley stand-off on June 15, Indian citizens are now demanding a complete ban on Chinese apps in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Some popular Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG, Bigo Live, Helo and Likee have already shown dip in download after the cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region.

Abhishek Yadav, a medical student in New Delhi said, "I believe, we the citizens of India should launch a campaign to completely boycott China and everything even remotely associated with it." He added, "Their army is unprofessional and businessmen unscrupulous. Their telecom players have been drawing billions by duping innocent people. Their key objective is to make money and spy on people. They can never be trusted. I've deleted all Chinese apps from my phone and will convince my friends and family too into doing the same".

Dr Subrokamal Dutta, who is a political analyst said, "After the recent flare-up in the Galwan Valley and other areas of border violations in Eastern Ladakh by the Chinese PLA which was completely a one-sided violation by the Chinese Army and can be termed as one-sided aggression by China". "Its time now for India to initiate the process of complete boycott of cheap, third rate Chinese goods. To start with, the Government of India should completely ban the Chinese Software Apps like UC Browser TikTok, Ali Baba, Vigo Club Factory and others," Dutta added.

Another citizen Arpit Rajani from Ajmer city said that a large number of Chinese alternatives that are superior in both technology and service are available in India but people don't know they exist. "Chinese apps must be deleted. It's not just that they have been stashing their coffers with Indian money but they are also stealing our personal data and transferring it straight to their communist masters," he said.

Arpit added, "There are many Indian apps which are as competent as theirs but they haven't received enough financial and market backing. So, now is the time to promote them and show Chinese apps their place." (ANI)

