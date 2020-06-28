Left Menu
2 boys drown in canal in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:28 IST
Two boys drowned in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Motipur area when Roshan (11) and Dilip (10) took their cattle near the canal, police said

The two boys slipped into deep water and drowned, they said

The bodies were fished out of the canal and sent for post-mortem, police said.

