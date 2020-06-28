Left Menu
Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:19 IST
Accused in police custody. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an online platform named 'La Cave Wines and Spirits' where he made a payment of Rs 24,000 after talking to the accused over a phone call. After the payment, the accused switched off his phone.

The accused has been identified as Akib Javed, a resident of Bharatpur district's Kaman area in Rajasthan. He was working with an online cab aggregator and came in contact with cybercriminals and indulged in cyber-crime. Police have not found any previous involvement in such cases. The police said that during the preliminary investigation, the team analysed the bank statements, the flow of cheated money and call details of the alleged mobile numbers which revealed that the mobile numbers and the bank accounts were obtained on the basis of fake KYC details to mislead the investigation.

Thereafter, the further flow of beneficiary of the cheated amount was analyzed as well as technical evidence of transactions was also obtained from the bankers. Apart from this, the various mobile numbers used to avail banking alerts were also analysed in depth. The detailed investigation and modus operandi of these cyber fraudsters revealed that they (cyber-criminals) belongs to Kaman, Bharatpur area. "They had used SIM cards and bank accounts in the crime which are subscribed or registered in different states i.e. Assam, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. After a thorough analysis of all technical evidence, it revealed that the cheated amount has been transferred to one PNB account in the name of Akib Javed in Kaman, Bharatpur.

"Thereafter, on June 27, a raid was conducted and accused Akib Javed was arrested from Bharatpur district's Kaman area," police said in a statement. During initial interrogation, the accused person informed that his accomplices used to obtain SIM cards with fictitious names/fake addresses of different states to call their targets and similarly they used to obtain bank accounts on the basis of fake addresses of other states to drain out the cheated amount.

Within 5-10 minutes, they diverted the cheated amount in 3-4 bank accounts/money wallets of different states fake beneficiary accounts and then they divert it to their desired accounts. An FIR has been registered under section 420 of IPC in Hauz Khas police station and further efforts are on to nab the remaining accused. (ANI)

