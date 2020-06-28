Decomposed body of woman found inside mini truck

The body of a woman in adecomposed condition was found dumped inside a parked minitruck in Nallasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtraon Sunday, police said

The body was found stuffed inside a plastic bag bysome locals who informed the police, an official said

The deceased, who appears to be in her 30s, boreinjuries on various body parts, the official said, adding thata case of murder is being registered.