Bengal reports highest single-day spike of 572 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 17,000-mark

Six cases were detected in Jalpaiguri, four in Bankura, two each in Murshidabad and Paschim Burdwan and one each in Purba Burdwan and Purulia, it stated. A driver of an app-based cab service provider in the city has tested positive for the disease, hospital sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 572 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,283, while the toll mounted to 639 with 10 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. Kolkata reported seven fatalities and Howrah, Purba Burdwan and Murshidabad one each, it said, adding that all the patients died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 500 fresh cases in a day. A maximum of 171 new cases were reported in the eastern metropolis, followed by 132 in North 24 Parganas, 78 in Howrah, 51 in Malda, and 33 in South 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Hooghly recorded 30 fresh cases, Dakshin Dinajpur 22, Purba Medinipore 10, Uttar Dinajpur eight, and Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipore and Nadia seven each, it added. Six cases were detected in Jalpaiguri, four in Bankura, two each in Murshidabad and Paschim Burdwan, and one each in Purba Burdwan and Purulia, it stated.

A driver of an app-based cab service provider in the city has tested positive for the disease, hospital sources said. "The driver is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His family members and a couple of his friends have been placed under home isolation," they said. The number of people who have recovered from the disease reached 11,193 on Sunday after 404 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

The state now has 5,451 active COVID-19 cases, the health bulletin added. Since Saturday, 10,563 samples have been tested in the state.

