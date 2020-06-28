Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more Mandoili Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Among the prison staff, 75 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and 15 have recovered from the disease, Goel said. Kanwar Singh, lodged in Central Jail number 14, Mandoli, died in his sleep on June 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:57 IST
Five more Mandoili Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Five more inmates of Mandoli Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, prison officials said on Sunday. With this, the number of COVID-positive inmates in the jails under the Delhi Prison department went up to 45, they said.

The Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails come under the Delhi Prison department. After an inmate at Central Jail number 14 of Mandoli Jail died of COVID-19 on June 15, 29 other inmates who shared the barrack with him were tested for the disease and the results of 17 came positive, a senior jail official said.

Three of the five inmates who recently tested positive for the virus were kept in isolation with nine others, who had tested negative for the disease after the death of the inmate with whom they had shared the barrack in Central Jail number 14. "Since the three inmates were old, we got them tested again for the coronavirus and the reports came positive this time. An inmate of Central Jail number 11 and another of Central Jail number 12 were not keeping well, so they were also tested for the virus and the reports came positive ," the official said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said all the five inmates, who have tested positive for the coronavirus, were kept in isolation under continuous medical supervision. With the new cases, the number of jail inmates who have tested positive for the deadly virus has gone up to 45. Of them, 17 have recovered and one has died. Among the prison staff, 75 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and 15 have recovered from the disease, Goel said.

Kanwar Singh, lodged in Central Jail number 14, Mandoli, died in his sleep on June 15. After his test report for COVID-19 came positive, 29 inmates who had shared the barrack with him were tested for the virus, officials said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...

Meghalaya CM tests negative for Covid-19

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Sunday. The chief minister has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his ...

22 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to

Twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the states tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said. According to it, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020