34 traders booked in UP's Shamli for flouting lockdown norms: Police

34 traders booked in UP's Shamli for flouting lockdown norms: PolicePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:42 IST
Thirty-four traders were booked in Kandhla town of Shamli district for having opened their shops in violation of weekly lockdown restrictions imposed to combat coronavirus, police said on Monday
The accused had opened their shops on Sunday, when the one-day weekly lockdown is in effect in the district, SHO Karmvir Singh said
The district authorities of Shamli has appealed to shopkeepers for strictly follow the weekly lockdown.
