Government welcomes court dismissing COVID-19 regulation challenges

Government has welcomed two high court judgments dismissing challenges related to the Disaster Management Act and its regulations.

On 26 June, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application that sought to challenge the constitutionality of the National Coronavirus Command Council as a subcommittee of Cabinet.

In a separate case, the Gauteng High Court dismissed the application brought by Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, which sought to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams said: "Government continues to remain steadfast that the ban on cigarette and tobacco product sales was put in place to protect the health of South African citizens as a result of COVID-19".

She said every citizen has a role to play in the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.

"We need to do everything possible to minimize the burden on the already strained healthcare system," read the statement.

Government has also is appealed to all citizens to continue taking steps to protect themselves and others.

"Practice washing your hands often, using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub. Maintain a safe distance and stay home if you feel unwell," said government.

