Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:28 IST
However, Pawar's vehicle passed on safely.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rural police. (ANI)
