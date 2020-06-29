Left Menu
COVID-19: Ahmedabad gets 7 new micro-containment areas

The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Ahmedabad has dropped over the last one week, with the daily rise remaining within the 250-mark, compared to over 300 in the early days of June.

Updated: 29-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven new micro-containment zones have been added to the 37 existing ones in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat, taking the total number of people placed under restriction in civic limits to 27,509, an official said. While six of the new areas are in the western zone of the city, one is in the south-west, he added.

The western part accounts for 643 or 22 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's largest city, the highest among all six zones here. The new micro containment zones are in Chandlodia, Chandkheda, Bodakdev, Vasna, Sabarmati, Naranpura, and Sarkhej localities, covering 270 houses with 1,080 residents.

Till Sunday evening, Ahmedabad city reported 19,681 COVID-19 cases, of which 15,358 patients have been discharged. The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Ahmedabad has dropped over the last week, with the daily rise remaining within the 250-mark, compared to over 300 in the early days of June.

