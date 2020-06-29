'Self-reliant India' guarantee of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said in Rampur (UP) that "Self-reliant India" is the guarantee of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat". Shri Naqvi laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur (UP) today. The "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" is being constructed with the cost of Rs 92 crore by Union Minority Affairs Ministry under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK). This community centre will be utilized for various socio-economic-cultural activities, skill development training, coaching, relief activities during a disaster such as Corona and different sports activities.

On the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that during last about 6 years, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led Government has developed socio-economic-educational and employment-oriented infrastructure across the country in backward areas under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK). These projects include 1512 New School Buildings; 22514 Additional Class Rooms; 630 Hostels; 152 Residential Schools, 8820 Smart Class Rooms (including those in Kendriya Vidyalayas); 32 Colleges; 94 ITIs; 13 Polytechnics; 2 Navodaya Vidyalayas; 403 Multi-purpose community centre "Sadbhav Mandap"; 598 Market Sheds; 2842 toilet and water facilities; 135 Common Service Centres; 22 Working Women Hostels; 1717 Health Projects; 5 Hospitals; 8 Hunar Hub; 10 various sports facilities, 5956 Anganwadi Centres etc.

Shri Naqvi said that similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minority Affairs Ministry's commitment to "Inclusive Development" has resulted into creation of a large scale infrastructure development during the last about 3 years under. Under PMJVK, a total of around 1,84,980 projects with a total cost of about Rs 3000 crore, have been constructed in Uttar Pradesh which includes 282 Additional class Rooms, 285 Additional Classroom Blocks, 707 Anganwadi Centres, 25 Common Service Centres (CSC), 31 Sadbhav Mandaps (1 known as Sanskritik Sabhavna Mandap), 1,73,143 Cybergram, 3,865 Drinking and Water Sanitation Projects, 27 Health Projects (1 Unani Hospital, 4 Homeopathic Hospital, 3 Ayurvedic Hospital, 20 Degree College, 15 Hostels (11 Girls Hostel), 39 ITIs, Additional Work in 02 ITIs, 4 Polytechnics, 226 Skill Training, 340 School Buildings, 2 Working Women Hostels, 666 Toilets etc have been constructed.

A total of around 13,276 projects with a total cost of more than Rs 350 crore have been constructed in Rampur which includes, Construction of 2 Computer Laboratories, 2 Sadbhav Mandaps (1 known as Sanskritik Sabhavna Mandap), 6 Common Service Centres (CSC), 12974 Cybergrams, 49 Drinking and Water Sanitation Projects (including water tanks), 1 Degree College, 1 Girls Hostel, 119 School Buildings etc.

Shri Naqvi said that be it economy, the safety of the country's borders, national security, the Modi Government has created new records of development. The Modi Government has fulfilled the commitment to "Empowerment with Dignity".

Shri Naqvi said that the entire world is lauding the farsighted decisions taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the Corona pandemic. During last 3 months, 80 crore people have been provided 25 kg wheat-rice and 5 kg pulses free of cost, 8 crore families have been provided gas cylinders, Rs 1500 has been transferred into bank accounts of each of 20 crore women, more than Rs 60,000 crore have been transferred into bank accounts of 44 crore people through DBT for various schemes, more than 8 crore farmers have been given Kisan Samman Nidhi worth Rs 17,000 crore. 20 lakh crore package of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" is a historic step.

Shri Naqvi said that the Modi Government has worked with commitment to ensure "happiness in eyes, prosperity in life" of every needy including the Minorities. When our Government provided 2 crore houses to poor, 31 per cent beneficiaries are from the Minority community. Our Government has provided electricity to a large number of about 6 lakh villages of the country which were deprived of electricity for decades. These villages include more than 39 per cent Minority community dominated villages who were in darkness and now have been provided electricity. Our Government provided benefits to 22 crore farmers under ''Kisan Samman Nidhi" which include more than 33 per cent farmers belonging to Minority communities. About 37 per cent of more than 8 crore beneficiaries of "Ujjwala Yojna" providing free gas connection belong to Minority communities. Our Government provided easy loans to about 24 crore people under "Mudra Yojna" for small and medium business and other employment-oriented economic activities and more than 36 per cent beneficiaries are from Minority communities.

Shri Naqvi said that besides, more than 10 lakh people belonging to Minority communities have been provided employment and employment opportunities through schemes such as "Hunar Haat", Garib Nawaz Self Employment Scheme", "Seekho Aur Kamao" etc during the last about 6 years. More than 3 crores 50 lakh students, including 50 per cent girls, from Minority communities, have been given various scholarships.

While talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" (multi-purpose community centre) at Numaish Ground in Rampur (UP), Shri Naqvi said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is dedicated to the country's safety, dignity and prosperity. "Country First" is the priority of the Modi Government, he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)