Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M) over panchayat prez post issue

The ouster follows the faction's refusal to honour an agreement made in public with the coalition front. As per the agreement, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post for six months and the faction led by Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph for the remaining six months.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:46 IST
UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M) over panchayat prez post issue

The Kerala Congress (M) faction, led by Jose K Mani, was ousted from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post. The ouster follows the faction's refusal to honour an agreement made in public with the coalition front.

As per the agreement, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post for six months and the faction led by Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph for the remaining six months. "But, even after eight months the Jose faction refused to honour the agreement. Besides, the faction openly declared that the pact was not valid," UDF convenor Benny Behanan told reporters.

The decision on the ouster was taken at a high-level meeting of the front here, and after a discussion by the leaders with all the other allies in the front, Behanan said. He said the Jose-led faction does not deserve to continue in the front as the faction refused to honour the pact.

The faction would not be invited for any further UDF meetings and other decisions would be decided in the onlinemeeting of UDF on July 1, he said. The Jose faction claimed the decision was taken in a biased manner, and that the Joseph faction was behind pressurising the UDF leadership.

The Congress party and the UDF had given the Jose faction time to take a decision on the issue, but the faction decided to stick to its stance that change of guard at the panchayat would be accepted only on certain conditions. PTI RRT NVG NVG

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...

UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday Wirecard was addressing the British watchdogs concerns but its restrictions on the collapsed German payments companys services would remain for now. Several UK fintech firms have been forced to...

French ex-prime minister found guilty of fraud

A Paris court has found French former prime minister Francois Fillon guilty of having used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been found guilty as an accomplice.The c...

Pb Cong workers pull tractors with rope to protest against fuel price hike

The Punjab Congress on Monday held a statewide protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP-led Centre, asserting that it has dealt a major blow to the farming community. The agitating Congress leaders and workers rode horse carts with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020