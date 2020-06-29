Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rumours to 'stock LPG' creates panic in J-K, official assures sufficient stock available

People in the valley began panicking soon after a rumour sparked on social media about stocking-up LPG stock for two months, however, the stock is sufficient and consumers do not need to worry, said Bashir Ahmad, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:57 IST
Rumours to 'stock LPG' creates panic in J-K, official assures sufficient stock available
Stock of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People in the valley began panicking soon after a rumour sparked on social media about stocking-up LPG stock for two months, however, the stock is sufficient and consumers do not need to worry, said Bashir Ahmad, Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir. "There were rumours but we have ample stock of LPG cylinders. No need to panic. We have kept stock for two months as there's a possibility of a landslide on the national highway due to ongoing work resulting in its frequent closure. Yesterday, people were panicked when they saw a viral post on social media about the storage of LPG for two months. But the higher authorities totally deny this. They have also said that people should not panic as the stock is sufficient in the valley," said Ahmad.

He further explained that the condition of the national highway is "not good" at several places due to the landslides following which repair work is underway. "The authorities of national highway always inform us about the status of highways and such orders in routine are aimed to aware people about the stock of essential commodities including the stock of LPG. So, people don't need to panic as we have sufficient stock," he added.

Soon after the social media post went viral, customers rushed to buy LPG here. "LPG is available, there is no such problem. We started panicking after reading a post on social media stating that we should stock up LPG for at least two months. Everything is available here," said Niyaz Ahmad, a customer.

Another customer, Noor Mohammad, also said that he was able to buy LPG easily. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...

UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday Wirecard was addressing the British watchdogs concerns but its restrictions on the collapsed German payments companys services would remain for now. Several UK fintech firms have been forced to...

French ex-prime minister found guilty of fraud

A Paris court has found French former prime minister Francois Fillon guilty of having used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been found guilty as an accomplice.The c...

Pb Cong workers pull tractors with rope to protest against fuel price hike

The Punjab Congress on Monday held a statewide protest against the fuel price hike by the BJP-led Centre, asserting that it has dealt a major blow to the farming community. The agitating Congress leaders and workers rode horse carts with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020