TPCC leaders protest against Central govt due to hike in fuel prices

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders staged a protest in Hyderabad on Monday, against the Central Government in view of hike in fuel prices across the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:17 IST
TPCC leaders protest against Central govt due to hike in petrol and diesel prices on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders staged a protest in Hyderabad on Monday, against the Central Government in view of hike in fuel prices across the country. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP and TPCC President instructed the Congress Party workers that, the AICC has called for a dharna from 10 am to 12 noon today to protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. "Make a memorandum to the President of India and submit it to your District Collector," he said.

Several Congress leaders marched out of Gandhi Bhawan on horses and tonga to hold a dharna in front of Hyderabad Collectorate against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Telangana police officers blocked the Congress leaders as they crossed the Gandhi Bhavan Gate.

After the hike, the petrol prices stand at Rs 83.49/litre (increase by Rs 0.05), and the diesel prices stand at Rs 78.69/litre (increase by Rs 0.12) in Hyderabad, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. The Congress has termed the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Centre to roll back with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

