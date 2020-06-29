Left Menu
Maha to continue buying of milk at Rs 25/litre from farmers

He alleged that the Centre had not provided any assistance sought by his ministry to continue the purchase. "I requested the Centre to provide some assistance to the state government to continue buying milk at the rate of Rs 25 per litre, but we received no help," the minister said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:10 IST
The Maharashtra government will continue to purchase milk at the rate of Rs 25 per litre from farmers until July 31 to offer them some relief in view of the lockdown, state animal husbandry and dairy development minister Sunil Kedar said on Monday. He alleged that the Centre had not provided any assistance sought by his ministry to continue the purchase.

"I requested the Centre to provide some assistance to the state government to continue buying milk at the rate of Rs 25 per litre, but we received no help," the minister said. He said financial burden notwithstanding, the government will continue to buy about 10 lakh litres of milk from farmers every day.

"We should continue to buy milk at Rs 25 per litre so that cooperative dairies and private players will be compelled to offer similar rates to farmers," the minister said. The state government has extended the lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state.

