Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Shamna Kasim case: Hair stylist held, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty summoned

Police on Monday arrested a hair stylist and summoned popular Malayalam film comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty as part of the probe into separate cases of a gang allegedly threatening an actress and keeping eight models in captivity trying to extort money.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:31 IST
Actress Shamna Kasim case: Hair stylist held, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty summoned

Police on Monday arrested a hair stylist and summoned popular Malayalam film comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty as part of the probe into separate cases of a gang allegedly threatening an actress and keeping eight models in captivity trying to extort money. Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare, who is supervising the probe, said the arrested hair stylist from Chavakkad in Thrissur was an "important person." Sakhare expressed hope that more information will be made available after his custodial interrogation.

Police had earlier arrested seven gang members allegedly involved in threatening actress Shamna Kasim and keeping eight women, working as models, in the gang's captivity in Palakkad in March and trying to extort money from them after inviting them for modelling. Widening the probe to the Malayalam film industry, police on Monday summoned and took the statement of Dharmajan Bolgatty whom some of the arrested gang members had allegedly contacted during the lockdown.

Talking to reporters later, the actor said a gang member had telephoned him seeking contact numbers of actresses Shamna Kasim and Miya. The actor said the gang secured his phone number from a film production controller.

Meanwhile, police said more people have come out openly against the gang members, accusing them of threatening and trying to extort money from them. Police launched the investigation last week based on a complaint from actress Shamna Kasim's family that the gang made attempts to extort money from them, after approaching them with a marriage proposal for her.

Following the arrest of four people in connection with the actress' case last Tuesday, three women, working as models, approached the police on Thursday with a complaint that they were kept in the gang's captivity for a week in Palakkad. One woman has alleged molestation by a gang member while being held in captivity.

After filing the complaint, one of the models had said at least eight women were kept in the location at Palakkad for eight days. The gang also allegedly persuaded the women to work as carriers for a gold smuggling racket while being kept in their captivity.

Police said no evidence has been secured to directly link the gang with the gold smuggling. PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New York's Stonewall Inn gets $250,000 lifeline to avoid closure

By Darnell Christie June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A 250,000 donation from a charitable foundation has provided a lifeline for New York Citys Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement, after it warned it may hav...

English soccer scheme to increase diversity among coaches

English soccer launched a placement scheme on Monday to assist players from ethnic minority backgrounds moving into coaching to increase diversity in the dugout. The scheme will be open to Professional Footballers Association members from a...

GST evasion: Accused a Pak national, DGGI tells Indore court

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence told a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that a man involved in evasion of GST of over Rs 8 crore through illegal trade in pan masala was a Pakistan national who had managed to obtain documents li...

Would love to do an investigative limited show: Alia on digital prospects

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said if an opportunity comes her way, she would like to foray into the digital medium with preferably an investigative limited show. Citing the example of Sushmita Sen-starrer series Aarya, the actor sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020