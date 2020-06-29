Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily rise in fuel prices irrational, dumb act of Centre: Nagaland Cong

Dubbing the continuous rise in fuel prices as an "irrational and dumb" act of the Centre, the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday launched a protest campaign demanding immediate roll back of the hike.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:16 IST
Daily rise in fuel prices irrational, dumb act of Centre: Nagaland Cong

Dubbing the continuous rise in fuel prices as an "irrational and dumb" act of the Centre, the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday launched a protest campaign demanding immediate roll back of the hike. NPYC president Vilhousielie Kenguruse said its volunteers have put up posters in petrol pumps in the state to create awareness against the "unreasonable" increase in fuel rates.

Diesel price has been hiked 22 times and petrol price 21 times since June 7 with a cumulative increase of Rs 11.14 and Rs 9.17, respectively. "We condemn the irrational and dumb act of the central government to continuously hike fuel prices, and the state government is also levying COVID-19 cess on petrol, diesel and petroleum products during this time of crisis," he said, while addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here.

Every action of the BJP government is becoming a punishment for the people of the nation, Kenguruse asserted. "Due to the continuous increase in fuel rates, common people are suffering the most as prices of essential commodities are also skyrocketing," he said.

"Stop looting the common people and roll back the hike and reduce fuel prices," the NPYC chief said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BJP

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly s...

Sport-French Olympic Committee denounces racist graffiti outside Sport Institute

The French Olympic Committee CNOSF has denounced racist graffiti that was found on Black athletes posters in front of the National Institute of Sport INSEP at the weekend. The CNOSF said it was filing a complaint to the police against the u...

Tokyo sees virus infections rise in nightclubs

Japans capital city of Tokyo reported 58 new cases of coronavirus, as the number remained at recent highs since last week and a top government official said the trend doesnt look good. The number of cases in Tokyo rose to 60 on Sunday, high...

Wirecard collapse leads to call for German parliamentary inquiry

Germanys opposition called on Monday for a parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard after a global fraud that left a gaping hole in its books went undiscovered by auditors and regulators for years.The request for an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020