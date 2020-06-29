Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:34 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 83 45 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13891 6232 180 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 182 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7492 5088 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9618 7374 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 434 349 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2761 2150 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 85161 56235 2680 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1251 524 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 32023 23248 1828 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 14210 9502 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 930 547 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 7237 4585 95 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2364 1793 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 14295 7683 226 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4310 2229 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 964 616 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 13370 10199 564 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 169883 88960 7610 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1227 494 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 61 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 451 168 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6859 4946 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 690 262 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5418 3764 138 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 17695 13635 405 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 88 49 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 86224 47749 1141 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 15394 5582 253 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1352 1079 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2831 2111 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 22828 15506 672 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 17907 11719 653 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 559624 334586 16893------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18584 13699 415 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 548318 and the death toll at 16475. The ministry said that 321723 people have so far recovered from the infection.

