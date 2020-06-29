Door-to-door survey first in containment zones on priority basis by July 6: MHA officials

The door-to-door survey in Delhi will be done first in containment zones on a priority basis by July 6 and will be followed by such survey in the entire city, MHA officials said on Monday.

"The door-to-door survey will be done first in containment zones on a priority basis by July 6 (date extended as the number of containment zones has increased to 435). This will be followed by a door-to-door survey in entire Delhi," an official said.

The count of coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 85,161 on Monday. Of the total cases, there are 26,246 active cases, 56,235 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,680 patients have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)