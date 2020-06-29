Army to procure multipurpose survival kits for infantry troops

Army to procure multipurpose survival kits for infantry troopsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:17 IST
The Indian Army will procure multipurpose survival kits for foot soldiers as part of its infantry modernization plan, said Army sources on Monday.
The sources stated that the Army will be floating an open tender to procure these kits in which foreign vendors will also be able to bid. Each such kit should consist of components such as drop point blade, wire cutter, electric wire stripper, flat blade screwdriver and can opener, the sources noted
The Indian Army has drawn a mega plan for infantry modernization under which various equipment are being procured.
