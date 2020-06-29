Car of missing realtor found in Muzaffarnagar

The car of the realtor who had gone missing three days ago was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery at Muzaffarnagar’s Titavi village, an official said

Some blood stains were also found inside the vehicle and police are probing the case from different angles as the realtor’s family has not received any call for ransom, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said

Vikram Tyagi (37) had gone missing on Friday evening while returning home. His brother Akshay Tyagi told police that he lived at KDP Grand Savana Society of the Rajnagar extension area along with his wife, 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.