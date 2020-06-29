BSF finds calf inside cattle carcass at India-Bangladesh border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday saw one of the cruel methods adopted by cattle smugglers to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. "On June 28, BSF troops of 44 Battalion, Border Security Force, Malda Sector while monitoring the Mahananda River, which flows towards Bangladesh between Border Out Post Adampur and Border Out Post Kumarapur, District Malda, noticed suspicious object drifting in the river. The BSF troops sent their Patrolling Boat (Kishti) towards that suspicious floating object," BSF said.

"On reaching closer, BSF troops observed that something was tied inside the body of a dead animal. The carcass was further tied with water hyacinth (a type of water grass) and banana trunk. On close observation, the nose of an animal was seen coming out of a hole in the dead animal's skin," BSF said. When the carcass was retrieved and opened, a calf was recovered from it, whose legs and eyes were tied with rope and clothes. The calf was badly suffering due to troubled breathing. The BSF troops immediately rescued the cattle from the carcass.

"The cattle smugglers have completely abandoned the human values. Humanity is also embarrassed at the cruel tactics adopted by these cattle smugglers. Such cattle smugglers are required to be boycotted by the entire society," BSF stated. BSF has said that efforts have been undertaken to stop cattle smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh International border even in this rainy season by formulating a strong strategy and high level of intelligence. (ANI)