Chhattisgarh: Man tries to self-immolate outside CM's residence in Raipur
A man tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur on Monday, police said.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:54 IST
A man tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur on Monday, police said.
The person is a resident of Telinsatti area of Dhamtari.
"A man, who is a resident of Telinsatti area of Dhamtari, today tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Police rescued and rushed him to a hospital. Dhamtari Police have informed us that he is mentally unstable," said Raipur ASP Pankaj Chandra. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raipur
- Chhattisgarh
- Dhamtari