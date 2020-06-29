Chhattisgarh: Man tries to self-immolate outside CM's residence in Raipur

A man tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur on Monday, police said.

The person is a resident of Telinsatti area of Dhamtari.

"A man, who is a resident of Telinsatti area of Dhamtari, today tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Police rescued and rushed him to a hospital. Dhamtari Police have informed us that he is mentally unstable," said Raipur ASP Pankaj Chandra. (ANI)