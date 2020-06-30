Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong welcomes ban on Chinese apps, seeks more 'effective' measures

The Congress on Monday said the Centre should take more substantive and effective measures as it welcomed the ban on 59 Chinese applications. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in the wake of an unprovoked attack by the China's PLA on the Indian Army, this is a welcome decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:07 IST
Cong welcomes ban on Chinese apps, seeks more 'effective' measures
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Congress on Monday said the Centre should take more substantive and effective measures as it welcomed the ban on 59 Chinese applications. India earlier this evening banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban, which comes in the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live. The list of applications that have been banned includes Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein. This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in the wake of an unprovoked attack by the China's PLA on the Indian Army, this is a welcome decision. "We welcome the decision to ban Chinese apps. In light of the grave intrusion of our territory and the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial and effective measures," Patel said on Twitter. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Banning Chinese Apps is a good idea. What about receiving money in PM CARES from Chinese Telco's and other Chinese companies? Good idea or bad." "In China everything eventually is owned or at least controlled by CCP+ PLA + Intel Organisations. Together, they are called DEEP STATE SIRE," he said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. Sun Belt states backtrack after flouting pandemic guidelines

No distancing or masks recipe for disaster -top U.S. scientist New Yorks Cuomo says Trump push to reopen economy backfired Republican politicians change tune on face coveringsThe recent spike in U.S. coronavirus infections has been fueled...

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...

Kosovo president rejects war crimes accusations, will not quit for now

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday rejected an indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said he would not resign unless a judge confirmed that he would be put on trial. Last week, a special prosecutors office dealing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020