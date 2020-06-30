GNP can be used as 'composite therapeutic agent' in clinical trials: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the Gold Nanoparticles synthesized by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Goa University can be used as a "composite therapeutic agent" in clinical trials for anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-diabetic drugs.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the Gold Nanoparticles synthesized by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and Goa University can be used as a "composite therapeutic agent" in clinical trials for anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-diabetic drugs. In a series of tweets, the Union Health Minister spoke about the benefits of gold nanoparticles.
"The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and @GoaUniversity (Goa University) have synthesized Gold Nanoparticles (GNPs). These GNPs can be used as a composite therapeutic agent in clinical trials, especially in anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-diabetic drugs," the Minister tweeted. "The study revealed the genotoxic effect of GNPs on a sulphate reducing bacteria (SRB). The GNPs display anti-bacterial properties by inhibiting SRB's growth & its sulphide production. Metallic NPs have biomedical applications & GNPs are effective in biomedical research," he added.
He further said that GNPs can be used for therapeutic imaging as well. "GNPs have unique optical properties too, & can be used for therapeutic imaging. GNPs also have unique physicochemical properties making them suitable for therapeutic applications including detection & diagnosis of diseases, bio-labelling and targeted drug delivery," he said. (ANI)
