INSAS rifle, pistol recovered from terrorists killed in J-K's Anantnag
One INSAS rifle and a pistol have been recovered from the terrorists killed in the encounter with security forces in Waghama area of Anantnag, Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on Tuesday.ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:44 IST
One INSAS rifle and a pistol have been recovered from the terrorists killed in the encounter with security forces in Waghama area of Anantnag, Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on Tuesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Chinar Corps, Indian Army said the operation is over now.
"Op Wagahom (#Anantnag). Operation update. 02 terrorists eliminated. 01 INSAS & 01 Pistol recovered. Op took place in a hide in an orchard. Both were killed after a brief firefight. Good drills ensured zero collateral damage. Op over," it tweeted. The terrorists killed in today's encounter are the ones who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a five-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara have been eliminated, said Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday. (ANI)
