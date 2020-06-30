FIR against SP leaders, unidentified persons for violating prohibitory orders

An FIR has been lodged against five Samajwadi Party leaders, including a former minister, and over 40 unidentified people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19

The FIR was filed after SP workers took out a protest march against the Sub Divisional Magistrate from Sikandarpur to the district headquarter over an issue pertaining to land

"Named FIR has been registered against five SP leaders including former minister Muhammad Ziadduin Rizvi, SP district President Rajmangal Yadav, former MLA Sangram Singh Yadav and 35-45 unidentified persons on Monday under relevant sections of the IPC and Epidemic Act for violating lockdown prohibitory orders," SHO, city police station, Vipin Singh, said.