Kondapochamma Sagar overflowed in Telangana's Siddipet, village flooded
Venkatapuram village was flooded on Tuesday after a breach in the Kondapochamma Sagar Canal here.ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:23 IST
"There was a small breach of 2 meters and it will be rectified by evening. We will be conducting trials on the banks to check if the canal is a proper working condition," Hari Ram, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department told ANI.
He also said that there was no damage to villagers. (ANI)