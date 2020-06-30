Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage

A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering an outrage on social media. "In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit," an eye-witness claimed. Ballari Deputy Commissioner of S S Nakul said he too has noticed the viral video in the social media.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:34 IST
Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage

A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering an outrage on social media. A top official in the district, the native of state Health Minister B Sriramulu, said they were inquiring into it.

In the video, the workers wearing personal protection equipment are seen bringing bodies in black sheets from a vehicle parked nearby and dropping one after another into the large pit, dug up with the help of an earthmover. A man who posted the video first on YouTube claimed it happened in Ballari.

It went viral on social media drawing widespread condemnation over the manner in which the dead were handled and people demanded stringent action. "In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit," an eye-witness claimed.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner of S S Nakul said he too has noticed the viral video in the social media. "We have ordered an inquiry," he told reporters in Ballari on Tuesday.

The district reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Nakul said five more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total fatalities in the district to 29 so far.

In a similar incident, the body of a 44-year old COVID-19 victim was thrown into a pit in Puducherry earlier this month, triggering public outrage and a few health workers were suspended..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chola MS General Insurance elevates V Suryanarayanan as its new MD

Chennai, June30PTI Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of V Suryanarayanan as its new managing director with effect from July 1. Suryanarayanan succeeds S S Gopalarathnam who retires on Tuesday af...

Hong Kong leader says national security law won't undermine autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Chinas parliament passed national security l...

Kerala startup launches video conferencing platform 'Fokuz'

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 PTI Kerala-based tech start-up Skyislimit Technologies has launched Fokuz,a video conferencing platform, to cash in on virtual interactions that were increasing due to the COVID-19 situation. The unprecedented ti...

ASHA workers played critical role in COVID-19 management in UP, tracked 30.43 lakh migrant returnees

Eds Correcting typo in para 2 New Delhi, June 30 PTI&#160;In a major exercise, 1.6 lakh accredited social health activists have tracked in two phases over 30.43 lakh migrants who returned to Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 lockdown and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020