Left Menu
Development News Edition

SHRC issues notice to top cop over 'beating up' of minor boy in TN

The SHRC action comes amid the public outrage over the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin district due to alleged police torture. The Commission issued the notice to Coimbatore police commissioner Sumit Saran seeking a report on the incident within two weeks, police sources said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:15 IST
SHRC issues notice to top cop over 'beating up' of minor boy in TN

Taking note of a video purportedly showing a minor boy being beaten up by police here, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notice to the city Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The SHRC action comes amid the public outrage over the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin district due to alleged police torture.

The Commission issued the notice to Coimbatore police commissioner Sumit Saran seeking a report on the incident within two weeks, police sources said. The video of the incident that took place in Rathinapuri here on June 17 has gone viral.

In the clip, the sub-inspector is seen asking an elderly couple to shut their eatery as it was open beyond the restricted lockdown hours following which an argument ensues between them, which was captured by the couple's 16-year-old son on his mobile phone. It was alleged that the boy removed the SI's motorcycle key after the police snatched his phone.

The SI then allegedly beat the boy up and threatened to lodge him in jail. Though the boy was taken to a police station, he was later let off since he was a minor studying in class nine, the sources said.

The video surfaced after the Tuticorin incident sparked an outcry in the country and brought into focus alleged police excesses..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...

Services will remain closed for commuters until further notice: Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the government, officials said on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was ob...

COVID-19: 10-day total lockdown in Thane city, Mira Bhayander

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday. Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehic...

Six months after 'viral pneumonia', Wuhan returning to normal, with masks

Six months after the World Health Organization learned of viral pneumonia cases that would become the COVID-19 pandemic, life in Wuhan, the city where it emerged, is returning to normal, although masks remain ubiquitous and emotional scars ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020