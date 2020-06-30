Left Menu
Set up all party COVID monitoring panel: Siddaramaiah to CM

Citing allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to immediately constitute an all party COVID monitoring committee to examine related issues.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:03 IST
Citing allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to immediately constitute an all party COVID monitoring committee to examine related issues. In a series of tweets, the leader of opposition in the state assembly also demanded that the treatment protocol be made clear to the patients and not to keep them in dark.

"@CMofKarnataka should immediately constitute an all party #CovidMonitoringCommittee to monitor treatment related issues in the hospitals. This is very much needed to increase public confidence in the backdrop of several complaints," the former chief minister tweeted.

He said there were corruption and nepotism allegations in the management of COVID-19 treatment and the need of the hour was to manage this unprecedented health crisis with public safety as the only objective. "#Covid19 patients would already be in despair, and any negligence during the treatment will further demoralise them.

I urge @CMofKarnataka to make the treatment protocol clear to the patients and instill hope. Don't keep them in dark," he said in another tweet. The Congress Legislature Party leader also thanked private hospitals for extending support to treat COVID patients.

"I welcome & thank the private hospitals for extending their support to treat #Covid19 patients. I also urge @CMofKarnataka to extend insurance & other benefits to private hospital doctors, nurses & support staff," he tweeted.

Private Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Bengaluru have agreed to provide about 50 per cent beds, which is about 2,000 and 4,500 beds respectively, for the treatment of COVID- 19 patients. The government has also agreed to include private doctors and paramedical staff involved in treatment of COVID patients under insurance cover.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

