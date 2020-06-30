Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM, ministers negligence responsible for rise in COVID cases: TDP

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting, condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude of the YSRCP government with regard to COVID-19 preventive measures.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:21 IST
Andhra CM, ministers negligence responsible for rise in COVID cases: TDP
N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting, condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude of the YSRCP government with regard to COVID-19 preventive measures. Naidu and TDP leaders alleged that the virus infections went up by 400 percent in last five weeks. They further alleged that instead of creating required awareness, the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs themselves were not wearing masks.

"On the other hand, there were no facilities for necessary beds and ventilators in hospitals. Even now, the doctors were not being given PPE protection kits," alleged the TDP leaders. The opposition party leaders slammed the YSRCP government stating that it was covering up its failures by making "false claims that it has conducted huge number of COVID-19 tests". They blamed that "government's negligence compelled the doctors at Visakhapatnam ENT Hospital held a protest for not being provided PPE kits. While the whole world was honouring and showering flowers on frontline soldiers like doctors, were being ill-treated and humiliated in Andhra Pradesh".

Some TDP leaders expressed concern that Andhra Pradesh was facing "twin dangers to its socio-economic and political life" in these dangerous global epidemic times. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EU summons Venezuela envoy in response to expulsion order

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that the bloc will summon Venezuelas ambassador in response to the South American countrys decision to expel the EU envoy in Caracas, insisting all options are on the table. Venezuelan Presiden...

COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable, universal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed Indias preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and enunciated four guiding principles for it, including ensuring affordable and universal...

Banks sanction over Rs 1 lakh cr loans to 30 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned over Rs 1 lakh crore loans under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector reeling under coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. While, Rs ...

Pakistan International Airlines says EU agency suspends its European authorisation

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended the authorisation for Pakistans national airline to operate in Europe for six months, the airlines spokesman said on Tuesday.The move follows the grounding of 262 Pakistani pilots whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020