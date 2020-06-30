Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's external debt at USD 558.5 billion at end of March-2020

The external debt of the country for the year ending March 2020 stood at USD 558.5 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:34 IST
India's external debt at USD 558.5 billion at end of March-2020
The Reserve Bank of India. Image Credit: ANI

The external debt of the country for the year ending March 2020 stood at USD 558.5 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said. The external debt has recorded an increase of USD 15.4 billion over its level at end-March 2019, the RBI said.

However, during this period the valuation gains due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis Indian rupee and other major currencies were placed at USD 16.6 billion. "Excluding the valuation effect, the increase in external debt would have been USD 32.0 billion instead of USD 15.4 billion at end-March 2020 over end-March 2019," according to a release.

Commercial borrowings, with a share of 39.4 per cent, are the largest components of the country's external debt, followed by non-resident deposits (23.4 per cent) and short-term trade credit (18.2 per cent), among others. It also said that US dollar-denominated debt is still the largest component of India's external debt with a share of 53.7 per cent at end-March 2020, followed by the Indian rupee (31.9 per cent), yen, and so forth.

At end-March 2020, long-term debt (with an original maturity of above one year) was placed at USD 451.7 billion, recording an increase of USD 17.0 billion over its level at end-March 2019. The share of short-term debt (with an original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 19.1 per cent at end-March 2020 from 20.0 per cent at end-March 2019; the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves declined to 22.4 per cent at end-March 2020 (26.3 per cent at end-March 2019), according to the release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Tuesday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, according to the Met...

BSNL directs ex-employee-activist Fathima to vacate quarters

BSNL has served a notice asking controversial activist and its dismissed employee Rehana Fathima to vacate from its residential quarters here, citing the recent police raid on her house and registration of a POCSO case over a video posted b...

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Eight Republican lawmakers attended a White House briefing about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan - intelligence the White House insisted the ...

EU summons Venezuela envoy in response to expulsion order

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that the bloc will summon Venezuelas ambassador in response to the South American countrys decision to expel the EU envoy in Caracas, insisting all options are on the table. Venezuelan Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020