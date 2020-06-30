PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 97 45 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 14595 6511 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 187 61 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7836 5333 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9744 7544 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 440 364 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2761 2150 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 85161 56235 2680 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1251 524 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 32023 23248 1828 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 14210 9502 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 949 569 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 7237 4585 95 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2426 1849 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 14295 7683 226 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4441 2304 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 973 648 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 13370 10199 564 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 169883 88960 7610 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1227 494 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 122 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 459 168 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 7065 4946 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 714 272 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5418 3764 138 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 17754 13640 409 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 88 50 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 90167 50074 1201 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 15394 5582 253 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1386 1085 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2831 2111 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 23492 16084 697 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 17907 11719 653 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 565982 338467 17002------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6358 3881 109 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 566840 and the death toll at 16893. The ministry said that 334822 people have so far recovered from the infection.