143 Pak officials along with families return home through Attari-Wagah

As many as 143 Pakistani officials, posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and their family members on Tuesday returned to their country through the Attari-Wagah border, following a direction from the Indian government to reduce the mission's strength by half. The Ministry of External Affairs had on June 23 cited alleged involvement of Pakistan High Commission officials in "acts of espionage" and maintaining dealings with terrorist organisations as the reasons for the decision.

India has reciprocally decided to reduce the strength of its High Commission in Islamabad and 38 Indian officials posted there and their family members crossed over to India on Tuesday evening, officials further said. Earlier, on June 22, five officials of the Indian High Commission including two who were arrested there and later released, had returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border.