Maha: Nine policemen test COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

As many as nine police personnel, including an officer, from the Nagpur Central Jail tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior official said. Swab samples of 30 police personnel were collected on Monday, of which nine, including a sub-inspector, have tested positive for the deadly infection, Nagpur Jail superintendent Anup Kumre said.

The infected policemen were sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, he said. Meanwhile, at least 28 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nagpur on Tuesday, a release here said.

According to the official data, the district has recorded 1,448 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 1,146 patients have recovered from the infection..